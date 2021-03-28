'A recipe for sickness and death': Easter 'plan' fear amid Covid-19

The government is considering allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 5,000 people and indoor gatherings of up to 1,000 to accommodate religious gatherings over the coming Easter weekend.

It is also toying with the idea of restricting or barring alcohol sales over Easter and banning interprovincial travel to limit the movement of people between provinces, according to two senior sources privy to discussions that took place in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) this week.

Though nothing has yet been decided, the Sunday Times understands that a number of options were placed before the NCCC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet provincial premiers on Monday, after which deliberations will be taken to the cabinet for a final decision.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told the Sunday Times that the government is discussing how to contain infection risks over Easter while at the same time accommodating churches.