Bitter legacy for mom and boy after escalator accident
28 March 2021 - 00:00
A Durban-born woman now living in the UK is battling to get justice for her son whose foot was mangled when it was trapped in an escalator at an Umhlanga shopping centre six years ago.
Nishala Hird believes the owner of the Gateway Theatre of Shopping and the company that installed and maintained the escalator - Schindler Lifts - should be held liable...
