Bodyguard and lessons in a funeral parlour: Teachers’ feud escalates
28 March 2021 - 00:00
A bodyguard hired to protect a teacher at school, a tense standoff between the teacher and the principal, and pupils being taught in a funeral parlour: these are some of the scenes playing out at Olympic Primary School in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape.
Grade 4 teacher Heidi Daries and principal Bantu Archie Jack have been at loggerheads ever since she pleaded guilty to inciting her son to attack him in school in 2016...
