Covid-19: Boffins say no third wave, just yet

Some are panicking that we’re heading into the third wave of SA’s Covid-19 outbreak, while others are acting as if masks and social distancing count for nothing. But experts cautioned this week that neither approach is correct.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, outgoing head of the ministerial advisory committee, told the Sunday Times there was “no indication of an upward trajectory compatible with a third wave”.

The overall pattern in the first year of the pandemic has been mainly consistent across provinces, but with granular differences, he said.

For example, the Western Cape was ahead of the curve in the first wave but the Eastern Cape led the second wave.

The Eastern Cape is now experiencing “small spikes in cases”, which result from small outbreaks, or, as Abdool Karim calls them, “small fires”.

The numbers are still “well below the low transmission threshold and well below the 5% test-positive proportion”.

Another flashpoint is the Northern Cape, but Abdool Karim said the numbers there did not foreshadow an imminent third wave.

“The Northern Cape, where even a few cases make a big difference, usually takes a lot longer to recover from a wave and so we cannot make anything of its fluctuations,” he said.

The sparsely populated province has been an anomaly throughout the pandemic, and peaked between the two waves when the rest of the country was seeing low transmission rates.