Covid-19 vaccine rollout: 200,000-a-day jabs plan unveiled

The government has finally unveiled details of its vaccine rollout plan, which sets an ambitious target of inoculating up to 200,000 people a day.

More than 2,000 vaccination sites - including stadiums, shopping centres, churches and hospitals - have been identified. The rollout is due to kick off in mid-May, following the expected arrival of the first batch of 2.8-million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses at the end of April.

Registration for phase two of the rollout is due to start next month.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize yesterday briefed top ANC members on the plan at the party's national executive committee meeting. Shortly before this, he told the Sunday Times that both phase one and phase two would get under way simultaneously.

Phase one involves finalising the vaccination of SA's 1.5-million health-care workers. By the end of next week, 250,000 health-care workers are expected to have been vaccinated under the Sisonke programme, part of an ongoing J&J trial that is due to finish at the end of April.

The phase one rollout will pick up where the trial ends, alongside phase two, which includes people over 60, those with comorbidities and essential workers.