Family of slain teen call on police to reveal the truth
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Less than two hours after Julie Edwards dropped off her 16-year-old son, Joshua, at his friend's house on January 5, the Centurion mother got a call telling her he was dead.
When Edwards arrived at the friend's house with her husband, Tim, Joshua lay in a pool of blood and neither an ambulance nor the police were on the scene...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.