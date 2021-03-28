Night of terror for KZN family whose son was killed by Mozambican rebels

Mother describes how her husband and youngest son hid in dense bushes as marauding insurgents sought them out; calls out SA government and international community for abandoning expats

The mother of a South African man killed in an attack in Mozambique on Friday has told how her husband and younger son hid in the bush overnight with his body, terrified they would be discovered by Islamic insurgents.



Meryl Knox, of Nkwazi in KwaZulu-Natal, was notified yesterday morning that her son Adrian Nel, 40, was among those killed...