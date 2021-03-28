Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks
Joel Netshitenzhe leads lobby to censure Magashule
28 March 2021 - 00:05
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his supporters came under fire at the meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC) on Friday when top ANC leaders called for him to be disciplined for bringing the party into disrepute.
The Sunday Times has it on good authority from several sources who took part in the weekend meeting, which is due to end today, that ANC heavyweight Joel Netshitenzhe led the charge against Magashule...
