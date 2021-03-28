News Analysis
The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma
The State Capture Commission is unequivocal in that it has abandoned all hope of getting former president Jacob Zuma to give evidence before it
28 March 2021 - 00:02
At the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the state capture commission was unequivocal that it had abandoned all hope of getting former president Jacob Zuma to give evidence before it.
“We do not ask for his appearance. We ask for his punishment,” said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC...
