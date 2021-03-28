News Analysis

The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma

The State Capture Commission is unequivocal in that it has abandoned all hope of getting former president Jacob Zuma to give evidence before it

At the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the state capture commission was unequivocal that it had abandoned all hope of getting former president Jacob Zuma to give evidence before it.



“We do not ask for his appearance. We ask for his punishment,” said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC...