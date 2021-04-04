City of Joburg probes road agency over governance
Potholes spread as board chair is said to have 'interfered'
04 April 2021 - 00:00
Boardroom politics have allegedly paralysed the agency responsible for Johannesburg's "war on potholes", which spent less than 20% of its capital budget in the first half of the financial year.
Now the City of Johannesburg is investigating allegations that the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) board interfered with supply chain processes and suspended tender evaluations after demanding that officials seek its approval when drawing up specifications...
