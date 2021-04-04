I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders
04 April 2021 - 00:04
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule plans to tell party elders that he is being removed from his position in order to clear the way to re-election for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to seek a second term next year.
Sources close to Magashule said he is going to argue that the step-aside rule - in terms of which he must vacate his office by the end of April - is being "selectively" implemented to target him and Ramaphosa's other opponents, even though many ANC leaders face allegations of wrongdoing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.