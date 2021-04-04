I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule plans to tell party elders that he is being removed from his position in order to clear the way to re-election for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to seek a second term next year.



Sources close to Magashule said he is going to argue that the step-aside rule - in terms of which he must vacate his office by the end of April - is being "selectively" implemented to target him and Ramaphosa's other opponents, even though many ANC leaders face allegations of wrongdoing...