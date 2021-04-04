'I've learnt to be strong': KZN girl buried alive in church tragedy bounces back

When 14-year-old S’bani Phiri stands atop a mound of rubble and broken glass — the remains of an 8m section of church wall that buried her when it collapsed — it is easy to understand why she believes her faith helped her cheat death.



On Wednesday, Phiri and her grandmother, Thembelihle Ndabandaba, 59, accompanied the Sunday Times to the grounds of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Ndlangubo, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where on the eve of Good Friday two years ago she lay trapped beneath a heap of rubble and “spoke to God”...