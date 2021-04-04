Mogoeng Mogoeng hits back at 'flawed' censure by JCC

The reasons given for why Mogoeng Mogoeng should apologise for his public comments on SA's foreign policy on Israel are "exceedingly flawed, poor and shallow", the chief justice said in his appeal to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) yesterday.



The JCC ruling, by retired Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo, marked the first time in SA's democratic history that a chief justice has been found to have committed misconduct...