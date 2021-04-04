Mozambique crisis: SADC mulls sending in the troops
04 April 2021 - 00:00
Southern African countries, including SA, are expected to decide soon whether to deploy troops to restore peace following insurgent attacks in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province.
SA has already sent the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to rescue stranded citizens. The military was deployed following attacks by insurgents allegedly linked to Islamic State who overran the gas-fields town of Palma, killing dozens of people and displacing many others...
