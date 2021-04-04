'People are severely traumatised': How MSF is saving victims of a vicious war

Mozambican state’s red tape holds up emergency supplies

Within hours of setting up medical facilities in the Mozambican town of Palma, Doctors Without Borders specialists were overwhelmed by patients, including babies, who had been shot and wounded.



“What our staff are seeing is horrifying” said Jonathan Whittall, director of the organisation’s analysis department, who was in Palma two weeks before it was attacked by Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a-Jamaa insurgents...