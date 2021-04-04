News

'People are severely traumatised': How MSF is saving victims of a vicious war

Mozambican state’s red tape holds up emergency supplies

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
04 April 2021 - 00:00

Within hours of setting up medical facilities in the Mozambican town of Palma, Doctors Without Borders specialists were overwhelmed by patients, including babies, who had been shot and wounded.

“What our staff are seeing is horrifying” said Jonathan Whittall, director of the organisation’s analysis department, who was in Palma two weeks before it was attacked by Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a-Jamaa insurgents...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Did the Gupta Four know? Zondo says that's the question News
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  4. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  5. Dr Soon-Shiong: The viral evolution of man behind pill to prevent Covid-19 News

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...