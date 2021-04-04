SA urged to help bring stability to Mozambique

Mozambican gas pipeline infrastructure critical to SA’s economy is not under threat for now from a growing insurgency. But even though the war between Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a-Jamaa insurgents and the Mozambican government is only “a small blip on the radar of big South African business”, risk and crisis managers say that could quickly change.



Clashes began in 2007, but since violence escalated in 2017 nearly 700,000 people have been displaced and an estimated 2,600 killed...