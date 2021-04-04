SA urged to help bring stability to Mozambique
04 April 2021 - 00:00
Mozambican gas pipeline infrastructure critical to SA’s economy is not under threat for now from a growing insurgency. But even though the war between Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a-Jamaa insurgents and the Mozambican government is only “a small blip on the radar of big South African business”, risk and crisis managers say that could quickly change.
Clashes began in 2007, but since violence escalated in 2017 nearly 700,000 people have been displaced and an estimated 2,600 killed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.