'We need all hands on deck for vaccinations' - experts

More pharmacists should be trained to administer Covid-19 vaccines and volunteers should be brought on board to help with administrative tasks when mass vaccinations begin in May, experts say.

Dr Velisha Perumal-Pillay of the University of KwaZulu-Natal told the Sunday Times this week that the pool of vaccinators consists mainly of doctors and nurses who could be "diverted to immunisation services" and away from other aspects of health care.

Writing in the South African Journal of Science, she pointed out the large pool the vaccine rollout could tap into.

"According to 2020 statistics of the South African Pharmacy Council, there are 17,842 registered pharmacists (including interns and community service pharmacists) and 3,481 community pharmacies, 306 institutional private and 613 institutional public pharmacies that can contribute to this workforce."

Perumal-Pillay told the Sunday Times that "pharmacists have knowledge of vaccines and immunisation from their primary degree" and this could be augmented with training on "competency in immunisation and injection technique".

With a population of more than 59-million, she said, "South Africa will need a suitably sized workforce to meet the demand of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout".