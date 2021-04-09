News

Attend a FREE Sunday Times Dialogue on how SA's money is being managed

Next instalment in webinar series will feature experts discussing the difficult balancing act that is the national budget

09 April 2021 - 08:43
How will your tax money be spent in the next year?
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana

This month, the Sunday Times Dialogues series will discuss SA's toughest budget yet to see what South Africans need to know about how the nation's money is being managed.

Join Hilary Joffe, contributing editor at the Sunday Times's Business Times, in conversation with:

  • Dondo Mogajane, head of the National Treasury;
  • Edgar Sishi, acting head of the Treasury's budget office;
  • Mampho Modise, deputy director-general of public finance; and
  • Tshepiso Moahloli, deputy director-general for asset and liability management. 

They will discuss why this budget was such a difficult balancing act and examine its long-term implications for the country.

The details

  • Date: April 23 2021
  • Time: 2pm

>> Click here to register for this FREE webinar

