Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
11 April 2021 - 00:00

The man tipped for the most senior post in parliament could earn less than half his current pay if he takes the job.

The Sunday Times has established that SA Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George is a frontrunner for secretary to parliament, effectively its CEO. Sources said he impressed in interviews last month...

