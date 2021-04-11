CEO digs in on Robben Island Museum, as staff face 50% salary cuts

Apartheid prison warders prided themselves on keeping their inmates trapped on Robben Island. Forty years later, island staff have the opposite problem: they can’t get their boss to leave.



Despite damning findings in two forensic probes, Robben Island Museum (RIM) CEO Mava Dada remains in his R2.4m-a-year job two and a half years after former political prisoners delivered a whistleblower report...