Covid-19 vaccine: Mass vaccination plans move up a gear
Fridges at Stellenbosch University with the ability to reach -80°C are at the centre of planning for mass vaccinations in the Western Cape.
In KwaZulu-Natal, “orders have been placed for suitable fridges”, said health department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa.
The appointment of logistics companies to transport the Pfizer vaccine — which must be kept at -70°C — is imminent, according to Stavros Nicolaou, who heads the Business for SA (B4SA) health working group.
And 2,000 vaccination sites will have a theoretical capacity to administer 300,000 jabs a day, though health minister Zweli Mkhize said this week the realistic target is between 250,000 and 270,000.
The announcement this week that phase 2 of SA’s vaccination rollout will begin on May 17 — five weeks from tomorrow — was accompanied by details of how the rollout will work.
In the Western Cape, cold-chain requirements for the Pfizer vaccine have been “carefully mapped out”, said head of health Keith Cloete. The provincial government “has signed a storage agreement with Stellenbosch University, where there is sufficient space for all the incoming Pfizer vaccinations — plus additional space for when more stock arrives”.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said recipients will not be allowed to choose between the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines because offerings at different sites will “depend on where they can be rolled out based on logistics”.
Maphisa said 8,789 people have received training for their roles, and KwaZulu-Natal is awaiting delivery of its fridges.
Nicolaou said 24 companies had bid for contracts to deliver vials to vaccination sites, and “a lot of emphasis has been placed on [that] capability. There won’t be just one provider.”
B4SA is helping to co-ordinate the private sector’s plans to set up vaccination sites. The 2,000 identified so far include pharmacies, GPs’ rooms, travel clinics, day clinics and private hospitals.
Vaccination sites will range from small (50 people a day) to 10 extra-large ones with the capacity to vaccinate 2,000 a day.
NEEDLE TIMES
- Early this week: Final batch of 200,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive for phase 1 of the vaccination programme, the Sisonke implementation study among health workers. Pfizer expected to finalise supply schedule for 20m vials of its two-dose vaccine
- April 16: Online vaccination registration begins
- April 22-24: 1.1m J&J doses due to be delivered from the Aspen plant in Gqeberha. They will be given to health workers and high-risk individuals
- Late April: First batch of Pfizer vials expected to arrive
- May/June: J&J to deliver 900,000 vaccine doses, possibly from Belgium
- May 17: Mass vaccination rollout begins, prioritising over-60s, over-40s in employment and those living in communal settings such as prisons
- October 17: Rollout of vaccines begins for under-40s
