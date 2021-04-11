Covid-19 vaccine: Mass vaccination plans move up a gear

Fridges at Stellenbosch University with the ability to reach -80°C are at the centre of planning for mass vaccinations in the Western Cape.

In KwaZulu-Natal, “orders have been placed for suitable fridges”, said health department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa.

The appointment of logistics companies to transport the Pfizer vaccine — which must be kept at -70°C — is imminent, according to Stavros Nicolaou, who heads the Business for SA (B4SA) health working group.

And 2,000 vaccination sites will have a theoretical capacity to administer 300,000 jabs a day, though health minister Zweli Mkhize said this week the realistic target is between 250,000 and 270,000.

The announcement this week that phase 2 of SA’s vaccination rollout will begin on May 17 — five weeks from tomorrow — was accompanied by details of how the rollout will work.

In the Western Cape, cold-chain requirements for the Pfizer vaccine have been “carefully mapped out”, said head of health Keith Cloete. The provincial government “has signed a storage agreement with Stellenbosch University, where there is sufficient space for all the incoming Pfizer vaccinations — plus additional space for when more stock arrives”.