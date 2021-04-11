Politics
DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela eyes Cape Town mayoralty
Madikizela critical of delivery standards under ex-ally Plato
11 April 2021 - 00:00
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has his sights set on the Cape Town mayoral chain, saying he could do better than incumbent Dan Plato.
Madikizela, a former ally of Plato, spoke frankly about falling service delivery standards in the city, in an interview with the Sunday Times this week...
