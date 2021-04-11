Politics

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela eyes Cape Town mayoralty

Madikizela critical of delivery standards under ex-ally Plato

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has his sights set on the Cape Town mayoral chain, saying he could do better than incumbent Dan Plato.



Madikizela, a former ally of Plato, spoke frankly about falling service delivery standards in the city, in an interview with the Sunday Times this week...