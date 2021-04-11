News

Politics

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela eyes Cape Town mayoralty

Madikizela critical of delivery standards under ex-ally Plato

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
11 April 2021 - 00:00

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has his sights set on the Cape Town mayoral chain, saying he could do better than incumbent Dan Plato.

Madikizela, a former ally of Plato, spoke frankly about falling service delivery standards in the city, in an interview with the Sunday Times this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  2. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  3. ‘Rogue’ tenants become neighbours from hell News
  4. Inside SA’s bid to reverse foreign tourism collapse News
  5. Squatters force terrified Joburg man to barricade doors with sandbags News

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99