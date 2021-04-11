How lab supersleuth prof Susan Engelbrecht nailed Covid-19's arrival

Everyone was expecting Johannesburg to lead the first wave because the pandemic had started in big cities across the world, but the first wave started in Cape Town “because it is the city in South Africa that is most connected to the world”, De Oliveira told the Sunday Times this week.

Equally surprising, the initial seeding in Cape Town was not in the heavily touristed areas. Its lineage was found in the Netherlands, and was seeded in the Tygerberg area, De Oliveira said.

“It came from Europe and started as a very early and large outbreak in a supermarket,” he said, declining to name the store but saying it was in a more affluent area.

Engelbrecht and the team, according to their paper published in the journal Viruses, “acquired samples from all suspected cases and their contacts during the first month of the pandemic from Tygerberg Hospital”.

They found that “three patients were known to have travelled internationally and an outbreak was detected in a supermarket. Sequencing of 50 samples produced 46 high-quality genomes. All the sequences from persons under investigation in the supermarket outbreak … fall within a clade from the Netherlands. In addition, a new mutation emerged within the Cape Town cluster. The molecular clock analysis suggests that this occurred around 13 March 2020.”

The big breakthrough was how granular the details were. “Before, it was assumed we couldn’t use genomic data at that level, but as it turns out, not only can you trace where it comes from, but as the virus causes more outbreaks, there are mutations, which allow you to follow it over time. This is important for genomic surveillance and we can thus use it to fight outbreaks,” said De Oliveira.

The rapid sequencing in Cape Town meant they were able to stop the lineage in its tracks. The lineage “was extinguished due to very hard work that Tygerberg Hospital and the National Health Laboratory Services [NHLS] did together for contacting, tracing and isolating individuals,” he said.

This level of sequencing will become important if we’re to avoid a large third wave, said De Oliveira, adding: “When there’s an outbreak, Sue stops all her other work and analyses it very quickly. There was a big increase in the Northern Cape recently, and her lab identified it.