Homophobia
LISTEN | Sphamandla Khoza 'died because someone hated his sexuality'
Township man's brutal death highlights the plight of black gays
11 April 2021 - 00:00
Call centre agent Sphamandla Khoza paid the ultimate price for being a proud gay man in a community where not everybody embraced his identity.
Days before he was stabbed multiple times and thrown into a ditch near his home in Ntuzuma, Durban, in what is being deemed a homophobic hate crime, the 34-year-old told his grandmother he'd received threats because of his sexual orientation...
