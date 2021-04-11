Homophobia

LISTEN | Sphamandla Khoza 'died because someone hated his sexuality'

Township man's brutal death highlights the plight of black gays

Call centre agent Sphamandla Khoza paid the ultimate price for being a proud gay man in a community where not everybody embraced his identity.



Days before he was stabbed multiple times and thrown into a ditch near his home in Ntuzuma, Durban, in what is being deemed a homophobic hate crime, the 34-year-old told his grandmother he'd received threats because of his sexual orientation...