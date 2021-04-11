Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project

'Nephew' claim as court told Gwede gave go-ahead to Chinese 'irregularly'

A man said to be claiming he is the nephew of Gwede Mantashe has been accused of dropping the mineral resources minister's name in an attempt to bolster his claim to a 26% BEE stake in a lucrative mining project.



Community leaders told the Sunday Times that the man, Vuyani Gaga - who is facing fraud and corruption charges relating to a R600m toilet-building scandal in the Eastern Cape - was present when a mine-owners' delegation met community leaders in Limpopo last year...