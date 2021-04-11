'She was a beacon of love and light': Tributes pour in for beloved Dr Sindi van Zyl
11 April 2021 - 00:00
Radio presenter Dr Sindi van Zyl, who died of Covid-19 complications yesterday at the age of 45, was remembered by friends and colleagues as a fount of compassion and humanity.
The Kaya FM presenter, who died in a Johannesburg hospital after nearly two months in intensive care, was "a fantastic human being to be around", said former station boss Greg Maloka...
