'She was a beacon of love and light': Tributes pour in for beloved Dr Sindi van Zyl

Radio presenter Dr Sindi van Zyl, who died of Covid-19 complications yesterday at the age of 45, was remembered by friends and colleagues as a fount of compassion and humanity.



The Kaya FM presenter, who died in a Johannesburg hospital after nearly two months in intensive care, was "a fantastic human being to be around", said former station boss Greg Maloka...