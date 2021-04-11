State Security Agency lifts lid on brazen goings-on among staff

Spy agency DG says internal thieves must pay back the money

The State Security Agency (SSA) is attempting a clean-up, acting against staff who have helped themselves to millions of rands.



In the past three weeks, two employees have appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria, but a third, who is believed to have stolen R23m, has not yet been arrested...