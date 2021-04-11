News

Politics

'There's absolutely no transparency': Queries about DA's online voting system

11 April 2021 - 00:00

The DA's online voting system has come under scrutiny after a losing candidate for the KwaZulu-Natal leadership raised concerns about an alleged lack of transparency.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Emmanuel Mhlongo, who stood for the position last month, has written to the party seeking clarification on the voting process. Mhlongo lost to Francois Rodgers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  2. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  3. ‘Rogue’ tenants become neighbours from hell News
  4. Inside SA’s bid to reverse foreign tourism collapse News
  5. Squatters force terrified Joburg man to barricade doors with sandbags News

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99