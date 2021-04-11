Politics
'There's absolutely no transparency': Queries about DA's online voting system
11 April 2021 - 00:00
The DA's online voting system has come under scrutiny after a losing candidate for the KwaZulu-Natal leadership raised concerns about an alleged lack of transparency.
The Sunday Times can reveal that Emmanuel Mhlongo, who stood for the position last month, has written to the party seeking clarification on the voting process. Mhlongo lost to Francois Rodgers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.