UCT council to meet this week over resignation of convocation head
11 April 2021 - 00:00
The council of the University of Cape Town will meet this week to discuss the sudden resignation of convocation president Eddy Maloka.
Maloka resigned on Thursday after criticising the appointment of emeritus professor Martin Hall as acting deputy vice-chancellor for transformation following the “unceremonious” exit of professor Loretta Feris, who left before her contract was up...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.