'We cannot forget': Families forever marked by Ellis Park tragedy

Ellen Arnolds can’t forget her husband’s death in stampede

Ellen Arnolds is grateful that she and her four children are alive and “doing quite well” 20 years after her husband died in the Ellis Park disaster



Today marks 20 years since Calvin Arnolds and 42 others died in a stampede at the packed 60,000-capacity stadium in Johannesburg when 30,000 more fans tried to get in to watch a Premier Soccer League Soweto derby...