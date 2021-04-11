'Where did they get it from?': SA boozing ‘propaganda’ slated

Medical professionals have reacted strongly to research published this week that said curfews and mobility restrictions had a much greater effect than alcohol bans on reducing trauma admissions to hospitals during lockdown.



The research, funded by global drinks manufacturer Distell and carried out by an independent data analyst, said trauma cases under lockdown dropped 60%‚ but this was more likely due to curfews and mobility restrictions...