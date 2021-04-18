News

Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC 'on all of us'

18 April 2021 - 00:05 By Zimasa Matiwane, Kgothatso Madisa and Sibongakonke Shoba

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's fight against his possible removal backfired this week, with national chair Gwede Mantashe saying his actions are an attempt to take the whole party down with him.

To add to Magashule's woes, two more top-six party leaders publicly called him out on his conduct, and the KwaZulu-Natal leadership effectively banned him from conducting his campaign in the party's structures in the province...

