Carry on talking to Jacob Zuma, ANC KZN urges Ramaphosa

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to continue negotiating with former president Jacob Zuma to end the impasse with the Constitutional Court to avoid his arrest.



At a meeting between Ramaphosa and the provincial executive committee (PEC) on Thursday, the KZN leaders requested a meeting with the ANC's national officials...