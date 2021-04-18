Carry on talking to Jacob Zuma, ANC KZN urges Ramaphosa
18 April 2021 - 00:02
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to continue negotiating with former president Jacob Zuma to end the impasse with the Constitutional Court to avoid his arrest.
At a meeting between Ramaphosa and the provincial executive committee (PEC) on Thursday, the KZN leaders requested a meeting with the ANC's national officials...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.