Cele wants to make KZN township 'hell on earth' for thugs — but locals have doubts
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Police minister Bheki Cele wants to turn Plessislaer in KwaZulu-Natal— a township outside Pietermaritzburg and one of SA’s crime capitals — into “hell on earth” for criminals.
But in the narrow streets of Imbali, within Plessislaer policing district, residents say they are already in hell thanks to rampant violence and ineffective law enforcement..
