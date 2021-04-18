Cops kill KZN man ‘resisting arrest’ — or just opening a door?
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Bullet holes, bodies and unsolved murders — parts of life, and death, in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast community of eMpembeni, where 12 people were killed by hitmen in 2018 and 2019.
The list of killings grew by one on April 5 when police arrived at the home of Bruce Ndlovu and shot him in front of his girlfriend while their 10-month-old baby cried hysterically...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.