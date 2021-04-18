Cops kill KZN man ‘resisting arrest’ — or just opening a door?

Bullet holes, bodies and unsolved murders — parts of life, and death, in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast community of eMpembeni, where 12 people were killed by hitmen in 2018 and 2019.



The list of killings grew by one on April 5 when police arrived at the home of Bruce Ndlovu and shot him in front of his girlfriend while their 10-month-old baby cried hysterically...