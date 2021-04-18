Covid-19 vaccine: Blood-clot risk rarer than a double lightning strike

You have a greater chance of being struck by lightning - twice - than getting a blood clot from a Covid-19 vaccine.

"To stop the vaccinations and put our health-care workers at risk is unethical and not the correct thing to do," said Wits professor Barry Jacobson, president of the SA Society of Thrombosis and Hemostatis, after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout to health workers was suspended on Tuesday.

The move followed a pause in administration of the J&J vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to give it time to investigate the risk of very rare (one to four people in a million) and unusual blood-clotting disorders that could be linked to the jabs.

None of the 292,623 health workers vaccinated in SA has developed severe clotting.

Jacobson said: "I have treated doctors who have died from Covid-induced thrombosis ... there is no science or ethics to this suspension. People should fight to continue with the vaccinations."

A new study by Oxford University scientists shows people have an eight times greater risk of developing severe cerebral blood clots from Covid-19 than from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.