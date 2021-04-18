News

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela lashes out in CV storm

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
18 April 2021 - 00:00

Embattled Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he is being pushed out of the party because he refuses to toe the line of a clique that controls the party.

Madikizela was exposed this week for having claimed to have qualifications in his biography that he does not hold. He has since been suspended for 14 days by both Western Cape premier Alan Winde and the DA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape family object to adviser's R8m bequest in will News
  2. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Jessie Duarte apologises to Zondo for her comments in opinion piece News
  5. Family of slain teen call on police to reveal the truth News

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...