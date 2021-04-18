DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela lashes out in CV storm

Embattled Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he is being pushed out of the party because he refuses to toe the line of a clique that controls the party.



Madikizela was exposed this week for having claimed to have qualifications in his biography that he does not hold. He has since been suspended for 14 days by both Western Cape premier Alan Winde and the DA...