Elderly man left homeless after farmer says his home is 'inconveniently placed'

Lately, 93-year-old John Khumalo has spent his days dreaming of returning to the Free State farm where he spent decades working, and where his late wife and three of his children are buried.



His dream was within reach two weeks ago when he won a Land Claims Court case against the farm owner, Pierre Botha. According to court papers, Botha had done his utmost to evict Khumalo and his family from the Harrismith farm they had called home for 50 years...