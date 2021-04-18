'Gentle' SA rugby man hits cops, is shot dead in Hawaii

A South African club rugby player, Lindani Myeni, 29, who was shot dead by police in Hawaii this week, "would not hurt a fly", his friends and family said yesterday.



But camera footage released by the Honolulu police department on Friday showed Myeni attacking policemen. It showed an officer unsuccessfully attempting to subdue Myeni with a Taser before shots were fired...