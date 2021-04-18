Lufuno Mavhunga: Tragic legacy of schoolgirl bullying

While the family of grade 10 pupil Lufuno Mavhunga dealt with losing their bullied child to suicide, the family of her alleged attacker watched as the 14-year-old appeared in court.



The assault on Mavhunga, in which she was repeatedly slapped across the face, happened on the grounds of Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo, and footage appeared on social media...