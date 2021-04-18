Maputo 'flying blind' as SA operatives exit war
18 April 2021 - 00:00
The cancellation of a South African company's contract to provide combat helicopter support to Mozambican security forces has created a critical security vacuum that insurgents are exploiting, analysts say.
They say the loss of air defence capabilities supplied by the Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) makes the 670,000 refugees displaced by fighting between Mozambican forces and the insurgents even more vulnerable...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.