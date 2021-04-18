New move to clip WC judge president John Hlophe's wings
JSC asked to delay judgeship panel so as not to 'taint' process
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Pressure is mounting on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to delay interviewing potential judges for the Western Cape High Court until it has decided whether or not the division's judge president, John Hlophe, is guilty of gross misconduct.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde and the Cape Bar Council have asked the JSC to suspend Friday's interviews, said commission spokesperson Dali Mpofu SC...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.