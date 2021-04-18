New move to clip WC judge president John Hlophe's wings

JSC asked to delay judgeship panel so as not to 'taint' process

Pressure is mounting on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to delay interviewing potential judges for the Western Cape High Court until it has decided whether or not the division's judge president, John Hlophe, is guilty of gross misconduct.



Western Cape premier Alan Winde and the Cape Bar Council have asked the JSC to suspend Friday's interviews, said commission spokesperson Dali Mpofu SC...