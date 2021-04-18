Outcry as sex pest allowed to stay as netball coach
Netball SA silent on trainer who seduced one player and tried the same with minor
18 April 2021 - 00:00
A decision by Netball SA (NSA) to end the suspension of a coach who was accused of sexually abusing players has sparked an outcry among some of the sport's officials.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), which has launched an athletes against child abuse initiative, is also looking into the matter...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.