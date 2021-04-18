Outcry as sex pest allowed to stay as netball coach

Netball SA silent on trainer who seduced one player and tried the same with minor

A decision by Netball SA (NSA) to end the suspension of a coach who was accused of sexually abusing players has sparked an outcry among some of the sport's officials.



Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), which has launched an athletes against child abuse initiative, is also looking into the matter...