Small towns the winners as SA takes to remote working

Some have relocated to “Zoom towns” or installed generators. Some have learnt to work in spite of barking dogs and the background noise of lawnmowers during virtual meetings. And on the whole, South Africans are in no rush to head back to the office.



A PwC workforce report shows that just over a third of workers say that their ideal future working arrangements would be a mix of face-to-face and remote working...