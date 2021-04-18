'The growth has been phenomenal': TimesLIVE leads the news online
18 April 2021 - 00:00
SA's premier news site, TimesLIVE, has recorded unprecedented increases in registered users in the past four months.
There are now more than 153,000 readers whose ability to sign in on the website allows them to read a wider range of articles or access free services such as commenting on articles or subscribing to e-mail newsletters...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.