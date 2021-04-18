This pandemic is a long way from over, Covid-19 experts agree

South African experts have called for a reality check: Covid-19 is an airborne disease, so it's not going away.

Vaccines will reduce hospitalisations and deaths but not eliminate them. Far from the pandemic being in retreat, the world recently experienced its highest number of infections in a single week.

Wits vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi told the Sunday Times this week: "Getting rid of the virus is not going to happen under any circumstances. The goal now is to stop severe disease and death. Nobody is totally protected, and ongoing circulation means people remain at risk of dying.

"If we can get into the same space as seasonal influenza, which kills 11,000 South Africans every year, we should call it a success story."

Madhi was surprised anyone would take the recorded number of deaths as the real number. He said that if one "conservatively assumes" 70% of excess deaths are due to Covid, we then have 182 deaths per 100,000 - and that places us among the top 10 countries with most Covid deaths per capita.

The only way is "substantial immunity through nature or vaccination, but the former comes at a huge toll".