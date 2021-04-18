'We couldn’t function': RAF hails court ruling, but Outa does not
18 April 2021 - 00:00
The embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF) sang its own praises this week after a court ruling stopped claimants from attaching its money and property.
But the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) found the judgment from a full bench of the Pretoria high court last week “worrying”. Outa says that those unable to work because of disability will suffer the consequences of the RAF’s inefficiency...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.