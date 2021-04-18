'We couldn’t function': RAF hails court ruling, but Outa does not

The embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF) sang its own praises this week after a court ruling stopped claimants from attaching its money and property.



But the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) found the judgment from a full bench of the Pretoria high court last week “worrying”. Outa says that those unable to work because of disability will suffer the consequences of the RAF’s inefficiency...