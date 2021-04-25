News
Ace bids to save Free State stronghold
Magashule fights to overturn court's 'unlawful' ruling
25 April 2021 - 00:00
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has countermanded a decision by the party's Free State executive not to contest a significant appeals court ruling.
The Supreme Court of Appeals declared that the 2018 Free State ANC elective conference was unlawful. The provincial executive said it would not apply for its reversal in the Constitutional Court - a decision now overidden by Magashule...
