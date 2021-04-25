News

News

Breytenbach's misconduct question to Western Cape judge candidates leaves some tongue-tied

25 April 2021 - 00:00

Most of the candidates for a position on the Western Cape bench are eloquent and have impressive CVs.

But on Friday DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach left many tongue-tied when she asked about the Judicial Conduct Tribunal finding against judge president John Hlophe, who was part of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel interviewing aspirant judges...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh's claim about why he paid Gupta pals disputed News
  3. Matshela Koko's Eskom looting frenzy News
  4. Army call-up swindle points to wider problem at SANDF News
  5. Bheki Cele steps in as rogue taxi operators hijack lucrative KZN route News

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire