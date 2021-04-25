News
Breytenbach's misconduct question to Western Cape judge candidates leaves some tongue-tied
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Most of the candidates for a position on the Western Cape bench are eloquent and have impressive CVs.
But on Friday DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach left many tongue-tied when she asked about the Judicial Conduct Tribunal finding against judge president John Hlophe, who was part of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel interviewing aspirant judges...
