Cosatu threatens nation-wide strike as wage talks stall
25 April 2021 - 00:00
SA is headed towards a national strike next month after negotiations deadlocked between public sector unions, including Cosatu, and the government on Friday night.
Trade union federation Cosatu has vowed to embark on strike action if the government fails to meet public servants' demands...
